Donnie Wahlberg tips $2,020 at Massachusetts restaurant

SANDWICH, Mass. (WTNH) – Donnie Wahlberg is making headlines for tipping generously — again.
On Nov. 7, the actor and singer visited Marshland Restaurants and Bakery in Sandwich, Massachusetts, and left a $2,020 tip on a $35 bill.
At the bottom of the receipt he wrote the message “#2020tipchallenege.”
A photo of the receipt was posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page with the caption: “A very special thank you to our friend @donniewahlberg! When asked about it all he said was ‘who’s up next?!’”
Earlier this year, the “Blue Bloods” actor tipped a server at an Illinois IHOP $2,020 on a $78.46 bill. His wife, actress Jenny McCarthy, tweeted a picture of the Jan. 1 receipt, which had a handwritten message that read, “Happy New Year, 2020 Tip Challenge.”
Even before the 20202 tip challenge gained popularity, Wahlberg was tipping with gusto. In 2017, he left a $2,000 tip at a Waffle House in Charlotte, North Carolina.
