Donations needed to help the 6 children of True Vang

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Several people are rallying together to help raise funds and donated items to help the children of a woman who was murdered by her husband in a domestic violence incident.

The children’s clothing, toys, and most personal belongings were lost to them in the wake of their mother’s tragic death, the Fresno Police Department said in a Facebook post Thursday.

Fresno Police Department detectives Josh Alexander, Nelly Rodriguez, Cassie Stevens, and Scott Gray partnered with the Family Healing Center and the Badges Building Bridges Foundation to replace some of those items in hopes to bring some light to the family.

The children’s appreciation has touched the heart of all involved Fresno Police Department personnel, the department said.

A GoFundMe was set up to help the family with expenses.