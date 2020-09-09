Donations needed for evacuated animals from Creek Fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Fairgrounds has been activated by the Office of Emergency Services as an evacuation site for livestock animals from Fresno County communities due to the Creek Fire.

The Fairgrounds is set up to receive evacuated animals and is working with the Fresno County Ag Commissioners Office who is overseeing the care of all animals evacuated to the fairgrounds.

Officials ask that you contact the Central California Animal Disaster Team at 888-402-2238 to finalize arrangements.

Fairground officials say they are only permitted to house Fresno County evacuated livestock animals. Anyone from a different county is asked to contact their local Sheriff’s office for evacuation plans. For more information click here.

Donations can be dropped off at the Fresno Fairgrounds at the Gem and Mineral Building located at 1121 S. Chance Avenue just south of the Administration Building.

These are some of the items needed:

Alfalfa

Grass Hay

Oat Hay

Shavings

70-gallon Buckets

Wheelbarrows

Cases of bottled water

Cases of Gatorade/sport drinks

Packaged Food – protein bars, granola bars, etc.

50 ft. hoses

For more information on how to make the donations go to the Fresno Fair website here.

