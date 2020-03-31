Donations needed at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, including homemade masks

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – In Fresno, officials have made a plea for help. Community Regional Medical Center says they are in need of N-95 masks or homemade ones.

The Novel Coronavirus is causing a major mask shortage around the world, especially for those in the medical field.

The hospital is now turning to the public for help.

In this warehouse, you see some of the supplies CRMC in Fresno uses on a daily basis.

RELATED: Community Regional Medical Center in need of donations to fight COVID-19

“We burn through anywhere from 4,000 to 5,000 masks per day and so a supply of 20,000 masks you know it’s not gonna last very long, so as soon as we can get more in the better,” said Katie Zenovich, CEO of Community Medical Foundation.

COVID-19 has caused a major mask shortage. While donations of N-95 masks are preferred, healthcare workers are now calling on any and all who can sew, to help make homemade masks.

“The N-95 masks are still in great need and now the CDC has approved Home sewn/ homemade masks out of fabric, out of 100% cotton, so if anyone is inclined to sew then if they can make masks and bring them to us we will take them,” Zenovich said.

But masks are not the only item the hospitals need right now.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“Things like non-latex gloves and that includes what everyone has heard about the hand sanitizers and maybe some Clorox wipes and disinfecting things like that,” Zenovich said.

In a time of isolation people are stepping up to help our healthcare warriors.

One guy dropped off 70,000 pairs of Nitrile gloves that he says would have otherwise been used for painting cars.

“We wanted to do our part to allow the healthcare workers to stay safe, so they can keep us safe so everybody can get back to work soon enough,” said Robb Pendergrass.

Others also took the time to appreciate those in the medical field on National Doctor’s Day.

RELATED: Hats off to our doctors on National Doctor Day, Fresno residents show their appreciation

Krispy Kreme donuts were dropped off to those at CRMC.

Doctors there say it’s the little things that help boost morale.

“It’s everything that helps the nurses, helps the doctors so everything is very much appreciated,” said Dr. Robert Gargari.

Below is the mask pattern for people who want to sew and donate masks.

https://sarahmaker.com/wp-json/mv-create/v1/creations/12/print

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.