Donate a pair of PJs and keep kids at Valley Children’s warm this winter

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Central High School cheer team is hosting a ‘Jammie Drive’.

The team will be accepting new pajamas for infants to adults, at the front office of Central East and West campuses between November 15 to December 11.

All pajamas will be given to the kids at Valley Children’s Hospital.

For more information email MyKenzie McMasters at mmcmasters@centralusd.k12.ca.us

