Domestic violence calls on the rise in the Valley, leading to dangerous incidents

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Fresno Police have released new details about the officer-involved shooting from Thursday night near Chandler Executive Airport.

Police Chief Paco Balderrama said the man who was shot was a suspect in an earlier shooting, led police on a pursuit, and allegedly shot at officers with an AR-15.

Balderrama said around 8:50 p.m., the department got a call of a domestic violence shooting on the 4900 block of Gearheart.

Balderrama said when officers arrived, they found a woman in her 50s who was shot in the stomach. She was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. Balderrama said the woman told police that 50-year-old Robert Lee Davis Junior shot her.

Police spotted him 15 minutes later in a maroon SUV. Balderrama said Davis Junior took off and alleges he shot a modified AR-15 at the officers during the pursuit.

“Obviously when he left the scene he did not want to go peacefully and tried to kill some of my officers,” said Balderrama.

The SUV crashed into a fence and the chief said Davis Jr. continued to shoot at the officers before he was shot three times.

“The suspect then ran a short distance and was later found in a field,” said Balderrama. “In order to protect the officers, officers used a k9 uni and Air One to locate and then apprehend the suspect.”

Davis Junior was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No one else was injured and the three officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.

“The only reason this incident wasn’t a lot worse is because the suspect’s firearm malfunctioned,” said Balderrama.

Davis Jr. has a criminal history and spent several years in prison for violent crimes. He faces charges for the attempted murder of the police officers, domestic violence, and being a felon in possession of an illegal firearm.

Domestic violence calls in the Valley on the rise, just last week Fresno Police said an incident led to the death of two women, one of them a mother of two children under the age of 2.

Marjaree Mason Executive Director Nicole Linder said there has been a 38% increase in domestic violence over the past two years. Linder said in the last 30 days, there have been three deaths in the valley linked to domestic violence

“Two of them mothers with kids in the home and we have had multiple shootings where they were not successful in ending someone’s life but could have been and it could turn into a harsh reality and a tragedy for everybody in this community,” said Linder.

If you are a victim of domestic violence or know someone who is you can call 559233-help or email crt@mmcenter.org.

