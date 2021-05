FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The Dolores Huerta Foundation held a food giveaway for essential workers in the Central Valley on Sunday in Sanger.

They gave out 92 plates of food to local farmworkers and their families, helping them get through tough times and saying thank you for all their hard work.

The Dolores Huerta Foundation also held food distributions today in Laton, Woodlake, and Tulare to name a few –all areas with many essential workers who help feed the valley through agriculture.