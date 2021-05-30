Dolores Huerta Foundation hosts food distribution, COVID-19 vaccine event

News
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Free food and COVID-19 vaccines were given out in Fresno on Sunday.

The event was hosted by the Dolores Huerta Foundation. They organized a food bank at Calwa Park on east Church Avenue in Fresno.

Everything from canned goods to fresh produce were up for grabs while supplies lasted.

“It feels good to help out the community, there’s a great need right now especially right now because of the pandemic, there is a great need to help out, so the community has come together, especially with the Dolores Huerta Foundation, so as a volunteer it’s very rewarding to help out,” said volunteer Josephine Llanos.

They served more than 120 families.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com