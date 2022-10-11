Officers currently have the home taped off as they continue investigating. (Photo: Merced Gateway News)

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man pleaded guilty to manufacturing 10 bombs and destroying residential properties, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Officials say 53-year-old Wes Parker McDaniel of Merced pleaded guilty on October 11 to manufacturing destructive devices and maliciously destroying two residential rental properties in Merced by means of explosive materials.

According to court documents, between February 1, 2021, and June 22, 2021, McDaniel made 10 destructive devices or bombs from illegal fireworks that he had bought in Nevada, ammunition, shrapnel, fire-starting material, and other items.

Officials say on June 20, 2021, McDaniel deployed three of the bombs at a house in Merced. One of the bombs hit the wall of the house, exploded, and destroyed a fence. Shrapnel emitted from the device created pockmarks on the wall of the house, and a propane tank was badly burnt. McDaniel threw another bomb at a different residence in Merced and placed two bombs near a car at an apartment complex in Lemoore. Those bombs did not detonate.

Following these incidents, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at McDaniel’s residence, yard, and shed and found four bombs, fireworks, bottle rockets, a .22-caliber rifle, boxes of ammunition, fire-starting material, and other items to make bombs, according to officials.

The Department of Justice says McDaniel is scheduled for sentencing on January 17, 2023. He faces a mandatory prison term of five years in prison and a maximum prison term of 20 years for the malicious destruction of property by means of explosive material.

He also faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison for manufacturing the bombs. Each of the charges carries a maximum fine of $250,000.