FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 65-year-old fentanyl and methamphetamine dealer pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute over 40 grams of fentanyl and over 500 grams of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Officials say 65-year-old Bobby Hood pleaded guilty on Monday. On Jan. 14, 2021, investigators seized over a pound of methamphetamine and over 40 grams of powdered fentanyl after a search of Hood’s residence, car, and person.

Hood is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 7, 2023. The 65-year-old faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years up to life in prison and a $10 million fine.