Dogs rescued, 2 homes damaged in Clovis fire

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) — Firefighters in Clovis battled a fire Thursday afternoon that left two homes damaged.

The call came in around 1:30 p.m. for a house fire near 8th Street and Oxford Avenue.

Fire officials said the fire started in a shed on one property, then spread across a fence into a neighboring home.

Due to high temperature and limited staff within the Clovis Fire Department, Fresno city and county firefighters also came out to help.

No one was injured in the fire.

Jacob Gingold lives in the second home where the fire spread to.

He said he and his fiancé just moved into the home in April.

“I’m a little shook up,” said Gingold. “I’m thankful everyone’s safe, I mean, that’s the important thing. Yeah, it’s definitely a bad way to start the summer, but we’re safe, so I’m thankful for that.”

Officials said everybody got out of the fire house before fire crews arrived.

No one was inside the second home where Gingold lives, but their two small dogs were inside in their cages.

Fire officials said they didn’t notice the dogs during their initial search of the home because a piece of drywall had fallen in front of their cages.

“We actually thought the dogs ran out the back. The door was open in the back, we actually thought the animals ran out. So when they told us they were in cages, then we went to go look for their cages to go find them,” said Clovis Fire Chief John Binaski.

“A police officer said that, you know, if they were in there, there was so much smoke that they may not have made it, but they kept going through, so they found them, and they were in their kennels, so they couldn’t run around, but they got out safe,” said Linda Madron, who saw the rescue.

The dogs were both rescued safely and cleared at the vet.

Firefighters were also able to retrieve the couple’s engagement ring for their wedding in September.

Officials estimated about $700,000 worth of damage total between the two homes.