‘Dogs get Campbell eligible, but fall in Albuquerque 78-64

ALBUQUERQUE — New Mexico junior Vance Jackson scored a season-high 29 points and had 13 rebounds, as the Lobos defeated Fresno State 78-64 Tuesday night at Dreamstyle Arena.

New Mexico (14-3, 3-1 MW) remained undefeated at home at The Pit this season.

Fresno State (5-11, 1-4 MW) led by as many as 9 points in the first half, but with the help of a late 11-0 run, the Lobos took a 41-37 lead into the half.

After the Lobos scored the first six points of the second half, Fresno State made a pair of 3-pointers to pull back within four at 47-43, yet the ‘Dogs got no closer.

Fresno State did outrebound New Mexico 44-34 overall for the game, including a 17-7 offensive rebounding edge, but the Bulldogs missed 17 of their 30 dunk or lay-up attempts.

Freshman forward Orlando Robinson had another good game, scoring a team-high 16 points and grabbing a team-high 12 rebounds.

Fellow true freshman Jarred Hyder added 14 points for the Bulldogs, including a team-high 9 points in the first half.

Redshirt freshman Jordan Campbell made his Fresno State debut as a mid-season Division I transfer from Oregon State, and posted eight points – all in the first half. He missed 12 of his 14 shots though.

“I thought he did some good things early and I thought he faded late,” said Fresno State head coach Justin Hutson about Hyder. “It was one of his first college basketball games. He’s a redshirt freshman, so I’m glad he had a chance to get out there and play, but wish he would have made a few more.”

Senior Nate Grimes returned to action, after missing the last two games with a wrist injury, and scored 7 points in 17 minutes off the bench.

Things won’t get any easier for the Bulldogs, because, after a week off, Fresno State will host No. 7 San Diego State on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. PT at Save Mart Center.

A special “Two for Tuesday” ticket promotion is available online only starting at $6 per ticket.