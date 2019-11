The expo included live demonstrations for dog owners to see

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — The Central California SPCA hosted the first-ever Dog Trainer Expo Saturday, giving dog owners a chance to learn how to better their relationships with their four-legged friends.

The expo had local dog trainers, boarding facilities, groomers and other service providers on-hand to learn more about their businesses.

There also were live demonstrations throughout the event.

The CCSPA hopes to make this expo a yearly tradition.