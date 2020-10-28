Dodgers’ Justin Turner tests positive for coronavirus

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner watches during batting practice before Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Latest on Game 6 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays (all times local):

11:10 p.m.

Justin Turner was removed from the Dodgers’ World Series-clinching victory after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The red-headed third baseman was replaced on defense in the eighth inning and was not on the field as Los Angeles celebrated its first championship since 1988. Dodgers players and coaches wore face masks during the celebration. There was no dogpile on the infield that’s typical of such celebrations, although there were still hugs and high fives.

“We learned during the game Justin tested positive and he was immediately isolated to prevent spread,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said after presenting Los Angeles with the championship trophy.

