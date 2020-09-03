Doctors say CRMC’s trauma center’s Level I status is in jeopardy, the hospital’s CEO says not to worry

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — If you’re seriously hurt, in need of trauma care, Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno is the go-to hospital in the Central Valley.

That’s why there was concern when reports surfaced over the past couple of days that the hospital was in danger of losing its Level I trauma center status, due to an expiring contract with 28 doctors.

In a statement Wednesday, the hospital’s CEO said it’s simply not true.

For 24 years, the Central California Faculty Medical Group, or CCFMG, has provided top-notch care through a contract with Community Medical Centers. Most notably, helping staff the hospital with six neurosurgeons to be able to provide 24-7 neurosurgery care — while helping the trauma center maintain Level I status.

But, as of Sept. 1, that contract has expired, endangering the funding for 28 doctors. The doctors affected by this represent 12 specialties, including the neurosurgeons.

“We’ll still be here. I’ll still have people in the hospital 24 hours a day if somebody gets shot, stabbed, if they get in a car crash,” Dr. Jim Davis, CRMC’s Chief of Trauma, said. He is also part of CCFMG.

However, Davis adds without the neurosurgeons, the hospital would only be able to stabilize or sustain patients with severe brain or head injuries. Also, the hospital’s trauma center would lose its Level I status, he said.

That means patients would need to go hundreds of miles away for care.

“If they have a brain or spinal cord injury, we’re gonna have to fly them out to some other hospital. San Jose, Sacramento, Palo Alto, or San Francisco,” Davis said.

The doctors in question are also staff members at UCSF-Fresno. So, if they were to leave, there would be a big gap in who can train the next generation of doctors. A big concern, given the Central Valley already lags behind much of the state in doctor-to-patient numbers.

A number that gets worse when you’re looking at specific specialty doctors.

“If we don’t have them, then we can’t have our training programs. Ultimately, then, we don’t have the specialists now and then we’re not going to have them down the road, either,” said Dr. Christian Faulkenberry, director of the residency clinic for pediatrics at UCSF-Fresno.

In a statement, CRMC’s president and CEO Craig S. Castro said there is no cause of concern and the expired contract will not affect operations in the trauma center.

“Community Regional’s trauma services will continue. There is no reason to alarm Central Valley residents or our healthcare partners by threatening a change in access to our trauma services at Community Regional Medical Center,” the statement reads.

Despite this, Davis said some of the affected doctors are already looking for other jobs.

“I know at least half the neurosurgeons already have their resumes ready to go out to look for other jobs because this has become an unreliable partner,” he said.

Also in his statement, Castro said, “It is unfortunate, surprising and highly irregular for the CCFMG neurosurgeons who work at Community Regional to stop treating patients with such short notice.”

He adds CRMC is working to make sure there is no interruption in care.

In response to CRMC’s statement, Dr. Yu-Hung Kuo, chief of neurosurgery at UCSF Fresno, released a statement of his own. He said Community Medical Centers wanted to change the agreement with CCFMG after eight years.

Regarding a new agreement, he said, “We have yet to see a complete, mutually beneficial contract we can sign. In order to retain the doctors on my team, we need stability. As a physician, especially now, what we want to do is take care of patients.”

