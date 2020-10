FRESNO, California (KSEE24)- With October marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the chair of the American College of Radiology Breast Imaging Commission reminds women over 40 to schedule their yearly mammograms.

Dr. Dana Smetherman says many women skipped their screenings because of the pandemic, but that could result in serious consequences. Dr. Smetherman talked to Stefani Booroojian about the important guidelines women over and under 40 should follow.