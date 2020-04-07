Do you have a COVID-19 plan for your pet?

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Animal Services encourages people to create care plans for their pets and livestock so that if they become sick with COVID-19 and need to leave their home for treatment, there is a plan of care for them.

“While Tulare County Animal Services remains dedicated to the welfare of both the animals and people of the community and continues to respond to urgent calls for service, the animal shelter does not have the ability to house a large influx of animals,” said Animal Services Manager Cassie Heffington. “We are urging the public to create a care plan in the unlikely event that they were temporarily unable to care for their pets.”

To develop a pet care plan, pet owners are encouraged to:

Identify a temporary caregiver for your pets – check with friends, family, and neighbors, or with pet-sitters and boarding kennels

Create a written emergency plan for each of your pets–include: The name and contact information for your pet’s temporary caregiver. Be sure to include their cell phone number Your pet’s name, breed, and age Your veterinarian, their clinic name and phone number A copy of your pet’s vaccination records A description of any medical concerns for your pet and directions for any medications they take Your pet’s feeding schedule and directions

Put together a bag or storage box with supplies that your pet might need for two weeks (food, bowls, travel kennel, leash, cat litter, etc.).

If your pet is on any medications, make sure to include a two-week supply. Set them aside with a copy of your plan where they can easily be found.

