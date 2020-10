Distrito Escolar Unificado de Visalia recibe aprobación para reabrir sus escuelas primarias

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County vote centers will remain open throughout the weekend, according to the Fresno County Clerk and Registrar of Voters.

Fresno County Clerk Brandi Orth is reminding voters that 53 vote centers will be opening for in-person voting from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday through Monday. On election day the vote centers will be open from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m.