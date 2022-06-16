FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police have confirmed William “Billy” Wright, who coached football at both Reedley College and College of the Sequoias, was fatally shot on Wednesday morning.

Police say it was a dispute between Billy and his father, Billy Wright Sr., over how to discipline children.

“The facts are the facts. They had an argument, and the argument was over how they discipline children, and ultimately it led to Mr. Senior arming himself and tragically mortally wounding his own son,” said Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes.

According to police, the argument happened during a small family gathering at Billy Wright Sr.’s home. After Billy Jr. was shot, he was transported to the hospital by his brother, but was pronounced dead around 1:00 in the afternoon. Police say Wright Sr. stayed at the home and cooperated with police

“Sr. and the brother of our victim responded here to headquarters where we conducted interviews with both of them,” Cervantes said.

Billy Jr. played football at Edison High School. In addition to coaching football at Reedley College and College of the Sequoias, Billy worked as a federal correctional officer at the Valley State Prison in Chowchilla.

Samuel Morgan, his friend and former colleague, says Billy Jr. had a positive impact on everyone he met.

“Very outgoing personality, very approachable…He had a very infectious smile that would make you smile even if you didn’t want to smile,” Morgan said.

Johnathon Hendrington, a longtime friend of Billy Jr., says the loss will be felt by many.

“He was a leader in our community… Just to be an African-American male and get to where he’s gotten to, that’s hard. I looked up to him and I know a lot of other people looked up to him. He will be very, very missed,” he sai.d

The father is facing homicide charges according to officials.