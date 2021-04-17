Dispensary and food truck team up to give back to slain street vendor’s family

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Local businesses are giving back to the family of Lorenzo Perez, the Fresno street vendor killed last month.

RELATED: Community vigil held for slain Fresno street vendor

On Saturday, Tradecraft Farms, a cannabis dispensary in the process of opening a location in Fresno, partnered with Fresno Street Eats and raised over $1,000 for Perez’s family.

The El Premio Mayor taco truck was set up outside Fresno’s Central Fish Market downtown. For every dollar spent on tacos Tradecraft Farms matched that with a donation to the family of Lorenzo Perez. Community members were happy to give back.

“Street vendors are a huge part of Fresno, a huge part of the community,” said Fresno resident Simon Martinez who attended the event. “It’s kind of an event with my family when we actually go to street vendors, more than anything else.”

Martinez says the community should not slow down the momentum of supporting Perez’s family, and demanding the city’s street vendors get better protection.

“Having this family to go through what they’re going through for somebody who’s just out here trying to basically make a living, it’s very very sad, very very frustrating.”

For tradecraft farms a family-owned cannabis dispensary that started in Southern California and has since expanded, the owner says giving back is part of the company’s values.

“When a tragedy like this happens, it strikes home to us,” said owner Barry Walker. “And we believe in community, we believe in helping out, so this is how we wanted to do it.”

While Tradecraft Farms is in the process of getting their business license approved by the city, they plan to continue their fundraising efforts for Mr. Perez’s family.

Next Sunday, April 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. a similar event lead by Tradecraft Farms will be held at Tacos El Palmar at Cedar and Butler Avenue in Fresno.