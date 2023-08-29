The grounds near Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion will be expanded to accommodate a larger outdoor queue and a Madame Leota-themed retail shop, theme park officials announced on Tuesday.

Construction on the new project will begin in January 2024, with the new additions expected to “build on the story and lore of the Haunted Mansion.”

“The expanded queue will tie into these stories and more, including new gardens inspired by Master Gracey, Madame Leota and the one-eyed cat,” the Disney Parks blog said.

Madame Leota conjures up spirits in the séance room of the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland Park. The Haunted Mansion is the home of 999 happy haunts, but there is “always room for one more” as guests take a spirited tour aboard their doom-buggy.(Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)

Officials announced that the gardens will be decorated with elements ranging from a water fountain and gazebo to themed statuary and landscaping.

The expansion will be a welcome addition for guests since the walkways in New Orleans Square, where the Haunted Mansion ride is located, can become congested with guests coming from or entering the various rides and restaurants in the area.

Haunted Mansion fans will be happy to know that the pet cemetery and horse-drawn funeral hearse will still be located on the attraction grounds, according to a news release.

The stately grounds of the Haunted Mansion will expand with a spirited metamorphosis at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, in 2024. The additions will build on the story and lore of the Haunted Mansion and include an expanded outdoor queue to immerse guests in enhanced theming, which will include new gardens inspired by Master Gracey, Madame Leota and the one-eyed cat. This artist concept provides a bird’s eye view of the expanded queue from the Haunted Mansion balcony. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)

The stately grounds of the Haunted Mansion will expand with a spirited metamorphosis at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. in 2024. The additions will build on the story and lore of the Haunted Mansion and include a new retail shop adjacent to the attraction’s exit. This carriage house of the mansion, belonging to Madame Leota, will be a standalone shop that we are just “dying” to tell you more about in the future. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)

The stately grounds of the Haunted Mansion will expand with a spirited metamorphosis at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim in 2024. The additions will build on the story and lore of the Haunted Mansion and include an expanded outdoor queue to immerse guests in enhanced theming, as well as a new retail shop adjacent to the attraction’s exit. Additionally, enhancements will be made to the plaza adjacent to Tiana’s Palace and Haunted Mansion. This area is one that holds a lot of memories and history, and a new, elegant park-like setting will be a place to relax and enjoy the ambiance and live entertainment under the shade of new and historic trees. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)

The plaza adjacent to the new Tiana’s Palace will also receive new enhancements, theme park officials said. The area will be transformed into a “park-like setting” where parkgoers can relax and enjoy live entertainment.

More details about the project are expected to be released in the coming months.