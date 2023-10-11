Disneyland raised prices on nearly all park tickets Wednesday, including its popular Magic Key annual passes.

The cheapest one-day ticket remains at $104 per day, but the most expensive one-day “peak” ticket increased from $179 to $194 for a one-park pass.

Multi-day tickets increased an average of 11 to 12 percent, with the 5-day ticket seeing the biggest increase from $415 to $480.

“We are constantly adding new, innovative attractions and entertainment to our parks and, with our broad array of pricing options, the value of a theme park visit is reflected in the unique experiences that only Disney can offer,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement to reporters Wednesday.

Magic Key prices increased from $50 to $150 depending on the pass type. The top-tier Inspire Key increased from $1599 to $1649, the Believe Key increased from $1099 to $1249, the Enchant Key increased from $699 to $849, and the Imagine Key increased from $449 to $499.

Multi-day tickets at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure increased an average of 11-12% effective Wednesday. A 5-day ticket saw the biggest increase, jumping from $415 to $480.



The Park Hopper add-on now ranges $65-$75 depending on length of ticket. pic.twitter.com/RmZnBvMdYG — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) October 11, 2023

Disney’s Genie+ service also increased from $25 to $30 per day for pre-arrival purchases. Day-of purchases will start at $30 per day but can vary based on demand.

Disneyland also announced Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway will be included with Genie+ passes effective Wednesday. Previously, the ride was only available as an individual Lightning Lane purchase if guests wanted to skip the regular line.

Last week, Disneyland Resort announced a discounted child’s ticket that can be used for visits to the “Happiest Place on Earth“ beginning in early 2024.

Beginning on Oct. 24, guests can purchase kids’ tickets for as low as $50 per child per day and be able to choose between one-, two- or three-day park ticket options.

The ticket deal is available for children between the ages of 3 and 9.

Tickets purchased using the limited-time deal will be valid from Jan. 8 – March 10, 2024, and aren’t subject to blackout dates, but reservations are still required. Guests have 13 days to use the tickets after the first day of use.

The Disneyland Resort is currently celebrating the Halloween season until Oct. 31