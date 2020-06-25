Disney will not reopen theme parks on July 17 as originally planned

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Disney has postponed the reopening of its theme parks in California, the company announced Wednesday.
Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure were aiming for a July 17 reopening date after being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But that goal will not be met.
Disney has not yet given a new reopening date.
On Wednesday, California reported 7,149 confirmed cases in 24 hours, a record number in the state.
