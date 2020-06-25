Disney will not reopen theme parks on July 17 as originally planned

The Sleeping Beauty castle is seen at Disneyland on Oct. 14, 2019. (KTLA)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Disney has postponed the reopening of its theme parks in California, the company announced Wednesday.

Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure were aiming for a July 17 reopening date after being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But that goal will not be met.

Disney has not yet given a new reopening date.

On Wednesday, California reported 7,149 confirmed cases in 24 hours, a record number in the state.

