DISH and Nexstar reach agreement: KSEE24 returns to the satellite carrier's line-up

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2011, file photo, Dish Network satellite dishes are shown at an apartment complex in Palo Alto, Calif. U.S. regulators are approving T-Mobile’s $26.5 billion takeover of rival Sprint, despite fears of higher prices and job cuts. The approval on Friday, July 26, 2019, by the Justice Department and five state attorneys general comes after Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to conditions that would set up satellite-TV provider Dish as a fourth wireless company, so the number of major U.S. providers remains at four. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

IRVING, Texas (KSEE) – KSEE24 owner Nexstar Media Group announced Thursday that it has reached a comprehensive multi-year distribution agreement with DISH Network.

The agreement restores Nexstar’s 164 local television stations across the country and Nexstar’s wholly-owned cable network, WGN America, to DISH Network’s programming line-up. WGN America will also launch on DISH’s streaming service, Sling TV, in early 2021.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The agreement means that more than 5 million DISH subscribers will again have access to the programming provided by Nexstar television stations and by WGN America.

Nexstar’s local television stations and WGN America had been off DISH Network’s satellite system since Dec. 2.

