‘Disaster fatigue’: Health officials urge anyone who may be struggling to reach out

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Department of Behavioral Health urges anyone who may be struggling to reach out for help.

Fresno County Health said the Creek Fire, coupled with COVID-19 has left many Fresno County residents dealing with “disaster fatigue.”

According to health officials, disaster fatigue is classified as an onslaught of “bad news” from global things such as COVID-19 and some of its impacts.

A 24/7, 365-day-a-year, national hotline dedicated to providing immediate crisis counseling for people who are experiencing emotional distress related to any natural or human-caused disaster.

This toll-free, multilingual, and confidential crisis support service is available to all residents in the United States and its territories.

English: 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746

Spanish: 1-800-985-5990 and press “2” or text Hablanos to 66746

The Red Cross is assisting those impacted by the California Wildfires. You can help. Click this link to donate online: https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/ksee24-pub.html/

