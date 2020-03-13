Diocese of Fresno to close its schools for 2 weeks starting Monday

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — In a letter to parents and staff, the Diocese of Fresno’s Superintendent of Catholic Schools announced the closing of its schools for two weeks starting Monday.

All 19 elementary schools and both high schools will be closed for the next two weeks; campuses will be closed.

There will be no classes, events, extended day services or any athletic practices allowed at the Catholic school sites in this diocese. Mona E. Faulkner, Superintendent of Catholic Schools

The superintendent said they hope for schools to resume Mar. 30, but that will be determined on a “day-by-day basis.”

During these two weeks, your schools are prepared to offer online classes so that the students do not lose instructional time. Mona E. Faulkner, Superintendent of Catholic Schools

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.