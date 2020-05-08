Dinuba man recovers from COVID-19, discharged from hospital

DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE) — Pastor Mark Wallace was admitted to Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Fresno after testing positive for COVID-19.

His doctor says he was in the Intensive Care Unit from April 10 to May 3, and on a ventilator for about two weeks, according to his family.

On Thursday, he was finally discharged from the hospital.

“It’s just really overwhelming, and so to be on the other side of this thing is a fantastic feeling,” said his son Joshua Wallace.

The hospital staff celebrated his release with a special send-off.

“Unlike anything I had ever expected. It was so uplifting and amazing,” said Pulmonary Critical Care Physician Dr. Elisa Avik. “I thought it was going to be just a couple people, and then when we got down the hall, everybody was there.”

Dr. Avik says Wallace is the hospital’s second patient to be discharged after being on a ventilator, and the first to be sent straight home.

“I was literally just so excited, so excited to have him go home today,” said Dr. Avik. “I mean, we held eachother’s hand and we cried in his room before he left because I was so happy, so happy that he went home.”

After leaving the hospital, Wallace was welcomed home by a large group gathered at his church – Living Word Fellowship in Dinuba.

“I’ve seen him pour out his life for other people, and to just see that reciprocated back in a time of need is just unbelievable,” said his son Joshua.

Wallace is now back home testing and celebrating this victory with his family.

