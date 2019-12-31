Dinuba man arrested for vandalizing church by smearing feces on it

DINUBA, California (KSEE) – A south Valley church was the target of a hate crime.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Danny Terpin is behind bars for vandalizing church property and they say he has a history of harassing church members.

KSEE24 spoke with the pastor and his daughter. The Spanish speaking Christian church says this all started last Wednesday.

They say they noticed the church had been egged.

The pastor says the man lives across the street and they do not understand why he would do this.

“We noticed the egg shells here like it was all full of just eggs and oranges too on the bottom and also you can notice on the church there’s eggshells of it just dripping on the floor,” says Irene Herrera.

Herrera not only goes to church here at Iglesia Cristiana Fuente De Vida in Dinuba, but she’s the pastor’s daughter.

“We’ve been here for five years as our congregation,” she said.

Herrera says they really have not had any problems until last week.

Take a look at this video the sheriff’s office says it shows Terpin sticking oranges on the church fence and walking away, which seems harmless, but then it gets stranger.

Pictures show broken eggshells outside the church and another shows their mailbox full of rotten bananas– feces smeared on the church door.

“It was very shocking to me, myself, knowing that someone was coming in and throwing things and doing something, it kind of hurt me in a way,” Herrera expressed.

Deputies say Terpin has a history intimidating church members by yelling obscenities and making obscene gestures with his middle finger.

Terpin was arrested but Pastor Antonio Herrera and his daughter say Terpin’s parents came to apologize and told them he has a history of doing things in the past.

“We do forgive him and are praying for him and his family,” Herrera said.

Terpin was arrested and deputies say he is facing felony hate crime vandalism charges.

