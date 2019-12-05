Dinner and gifts to more than 1,000 families in need, thanks to the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – More than 1,500 families were invited to the 17th annual “Lend a Hand” event at the Rainbow Ballroom Wednesday night.

The Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation provided families with a free meal and gifts for children in need. The families invited came from the St. Agnes Holy Cross Center for Women, a center for underserved or homeless women and their children.

“When those children get a toy tonight you will see their faces their sparkle and they just so happy,” said FAHF CEO Dora Westerlund.

After the meal, 500 toys were distributed to children from zero to twelve years old. Dozens of bikes were also distributed too.

The event was made possible through donations and volunteers.

“It really helps during the season it brings a lot of families together and there’s a lot of support,” said mother Shivone Diaz.

