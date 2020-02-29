Digital Extra: Porterville girls beat Arvin 65-39 to win D-3 Valley title

FRESNO, Calif. — The Porterville girls basketball team finally got that Valley championship they have been coveting for several years now.

The Panthers easily disposed of Arvin 65-39 Friday afternoon at Selland Arena in the girls Division-3 championship game.

The Panthers had lost in the semifinals of the Central Section playoffs the previous two years, just missing out on making an appearance at Selland, but they rolled through the D-3 playoffs this year, and finished it off in dominating fashion on Friday against the Lady Bears.

In the championship game, the Panthers were led by senior guard Jazlynne Medrano, who finished with a game-high 17 points, which included five made 3-pointers.

As a team, the Panthers, shot 7-of-15 from beyond the arc.

They led by 14 at half, and by 25 points after three quarters.