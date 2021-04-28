What will visiting Monterey Bay Aquarium be like when it reopens?

MONTEREY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Monterey Bay Aquarium is reopening after being closed for more than a year.

The aquarium tweeted that members will be allowed to visit the aquarium starting on May 1 and the general public will be allowed to visit the aquarium starting May 15.

The non-profit closed its doors to the public on March 12, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monterey County is currently in the orange tier. Under California’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy,” aquariums can open at 50% capacity once a county enters the orange tier.

Online reservations are required for all visitors. Tickets are $49.95 for adults and range from $34.95 – $39.95 for kids and seniors.

Safety requirements set by the aquarium:

  • Reserve tickets online (no in person ticket sales)
  • All guests 3+ must wear a face mask
  • Follow the one-way paths through the aquarium
  • Stay six feet apart from other guests
  • Stay home if you’re sick
  • Additional sanitizing stations have been set up throughout the aquarium

 

