What will visiting Monterey Bay Aquarium be like when it reopens?

MONTEREY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Monterey Bay Aquarium is reopening after being closed for more than a year.
The aquarium tweeted that members will be allowed to visit the aquarium starting on May 1 and the general public will be allowed to visit the aquarium starting May 15.
The non-profit closed its doors to the public on March 12, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Monterey County is currently in the orange tier. Under California’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy,” aquariums can open at 50% capacity once a county enters the orange tier.
Online reservations are required for all visitors. Tickets are $49.95 for adults and range from $34.95 – $39.95 for kids and seniors.
Safety requirements set by the aquarium:
- Reserve tickets online (no in person ticket sales)
- All guests 3+ must wear a face mask
- Follow the one-way paths through the aquarium
- Stay six feet apart from other guests
- Stay home if you’re sick
- Additional sanitizing stations have been set up throughout the aquarium