COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Hats off to our doctors on National Doctor Day, Fresno residents show their appreciation

Digital Exclusives

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s National Doctor’s Day. Since we can’t shake our doctor’s hands during this time to give thanks, some Fresno county residents showed their appreciation by taking off their hats.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know