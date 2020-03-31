Hats off to our doctors on National Doctor Day, Fresno residents show their appreciation

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s National Doctor’s Day. Since we can’t shake our doctor’s hands during this time to give thanks, some Fresno county residents showed their appreciation by taking off their hats.
COVID-19 resource links:
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.