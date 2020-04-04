FYI says the airport is open and “clean, safe and secure”

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Volaris airlines provides flights to and from Mexico. Fresno Yosemite International Airport is one of fourteen U.S. airports where Volaris is temporarily suspending service.

The airline will continue service to seven other cities in the U.S. It’s a symptom of a much larger problem.

In the meantime, airport spokesperson, Vikki Calderon says key operations continue at the airport.

“We’re also open for our key service providers–our key air providers that also operate out of the airport such as cargo operators, private aircraft, military, law enforcement, and first responders. So our airport does continue to remain open to provide a facility for those key operators. We need to ensure that goods and services still move through our region as well as be able to provide the facility for keeping our community safe,” Calderon said.

There may be fewer flights arriving and departing, but Calderon says making sure air travel is safe during the pandemic is priority number one.

“We want to ensure travelers that we are keeping the airport clean, safe and secure. We’ve increased disinfecting, key touch areas of the airport such as countertops, restrooms, seating and armrest. So if someone does need to travel and they’re going to be traveling through our airport, please be reassured that it is clean.”

Official travel numbers for Fresno International are not available, but Calderon estimates travel is down around 50% from this time last year. This comes as Fresno Yosemite International is undergoing a major transformation to add additional air terminals and parking.

Funding for those upgrades have not been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

