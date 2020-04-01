Fresno locals place “good signs” throughout the city

During these trying times many of us are looking for a sign -- a good sign. So, we went around town to find some.

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s been about two weeks since the “shelter in place” order was announced and if you’ve ventured out, there’s no doubt you would see various types of signs turning away business due to the novel coronavirus.

But, ever so slightly, you’ll find positive thoughts in the corners of town–from school teachers putting up signs saying they miss their students or wishing one a happy birthday to words of encouragement from strangers posting signs like “patience and love” and “things will get better.”

Inspired by a tattoo artist named Sean Hill on Instagram, Fresno furniture designer, Graham Brock began making “distanced, but not alone” signs — and places them in his front yard for anyone to pick up and shares why he does it.

“I’ve been making these signs to give away for free just to let people know, hey, we’re all in this together, you’re not alone, it’s hard. Please keep communicating with each other and share the love. Try to give back to your community if you can in any way. Hope to see you guys out there spreading the love.”

To join in on giving out “good signs” you can find him on Instagram — search for Graham Cracker.

