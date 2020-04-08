FAX night cleaning crew keeping the public safe during the day

Breaking News
3rd COVID-19 related death reported in Fresno County — now at 146 cases

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Area Express is making sanitation a top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic.  A cleaning crew comes out between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. to make sure that the bus transportation system is clean and safe for travelers to use.

Gregory Barfield, the Director of Transportation for the City of Fresno says, “Look these are tough times and everyone is stepping up to do their part and we really appreciate everything they do.”

Along with doing a deep clean for about eight hours every night for a fleet of about 101 busses — Barfield says they’re only allowing 10 people on a bus at a time — helping to protect both workers and the public.

“When we pull up to a bus stop and we are at capacity, the operator will open up the door and tell the passenger, ‘I’m at capacity,’ they will also call it in to dispatch and people understand and people have been really pleased with that.”

Drivers are required to wear masks and the cleaning crew has been in place since the beginning of march.  While FAX currently does sweeps in between routes, Barfield says they have plans to go even further–bringing on a crew to do deep cleans during the day. 

