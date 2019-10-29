Creator of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos speaks at Fresno City College

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The high-school dropout creator of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos told his story at Fresno City College on Monday, detailing how he started as a janitor and ended up mopping the floors to success.

“Even though I don’t have an education, I’m a firm believer in getting one. Look how far I got without one, just imagine how far you can get with one,” Richard Montanez said.

Born from Mexican immigrants, Montanez is motivating minorities.

“Everything he was saying it just meant something and it’s just cool seeing someone of my race, being that high up,” Emiliano said, a first-year student at Fresno City College.

Montanez says he dropped out of school because he struggled with English. In 1976, he started as the janitor of Frito Lay’s, now he’s the Vice President of Multicultural Sales there—one student says it represents a cultural aspect.

“I just feel like it became a cultural icon in a way. It’s reached a lot of people as far as that brand alone,” Jose Orozco said, a senior at the college.

But others came to the forum simply because he’s the flaming hot Cheetos guy.

Soon more people will hear about Montanez: his story is set to become a movie directed by Eva Longoria called “Flamin’ Hot.”

