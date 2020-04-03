COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

‘All of a sudden it became bigger than we thought’; Celebrating an 18th birthday on Autism Awareness Day

Digital Exclusives

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Turning 18 on autism awareness day prompted the mother of a local autistic child to celebrate his big day while still raising awareness of the condition – in an event that ended up being even more special than imagined.

Heather Roberts-Short told just a couple people close to her son, Devin, to come by and wish him a happy birthday – but word got out.

“All of a sudden it became bigger than we thought it was going to be and all these people showed up to give their support and people are still showing up actually so it’s just really overwhelming and super neat and it’s just because Devin is so special.”

Turning 18 is a landmark birthday, but even more so for those with special needs. Today is Autism Awareness Day and social distancing makes having a birthday celebration a tough proposition.

“It seems like as we’re more apart, everybody’s coming more together – everybody’s experiencing a more sense of community and that’s values that we grew up on and so I really enjoy seeing that,” said Heather.

Neighbors, friends, teachers and family members took time out of their day, lined right up on Devin’s street to show their support on his special day.

“It’s one of my best birthdays I’ve ever had, it was a really special parade, I’m really thankful that everybody came for a parade,” Devin said.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.