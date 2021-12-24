Difficult travel weather on Christmas

A storm system will pass during the day on Christmas. It will bring heavy rain to the Valley and snow in the mountains.

There’s a Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Nevada and a Winter Storm Watch for the Sierra Foothills.

Expect extreme winter storm conditions in the Sierra Nevada due to snow and blowing snow. Mudslides and rockslides are possible due to heavy rain.

Snow levels will lower considerably with the passage of this front — as low as 2,000 feet along the Sierra Foothills Saturday Night through Sunday.

The Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Nevada began Thursday. It lasts until 4 p.m. Sunday. Expect 3 to 5 feet of snow in elevations above 7,000 feet with isolated amounts up to 7 feet in high elevations.

A few inches of snow are possible into the lower foothills. The Winter Storm Watch is in effect until 10:00 a.m. Sunday.