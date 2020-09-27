Did You See That? Car nearly goes into house in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. — A car crash nearly sent a vehicle into a home in Clovis on Saturday. The crash happened at the intersection of Fowler and Teague in the late afternoon, and sent one car into a yard and up against the house located on the corner of the intersection. The other car ended up going through the house’s fence as well, eventually settling next to a tree. Fortunately, a CHP Officer on scene didn’t believe there were any serious injuries, and that nobody was at home in the house at the time of the crash.
