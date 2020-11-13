Did you make Santa’s 2020 naughty or nice list? Check here

DENVER (KDVR) — Christmas will be here in a little over a month. So, did you make Santa’s naughty or nice list?

This year, Santa is making it really easy for you to find out. The “Department of Christmas Affairs” has released the 2020 naughty and nice list.

Are you on the naughty list? Well, you can actually ask for Santa to review your status and make sure you’re on the right list.

Can’t find your name on the list? Help Santa check it twice by adding your name here.

And if you’re wanting to write Santa a letter, you still have some time!

How to get a letter postmarked from the North Pole:

Have the child write a letter to Santa and place it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus, North Pole. Write a personalized response to the child’s letter and sign it “From Santa.” Insert both letters into an envelope, and address it to the child. Add the return address: SANTA, NORTH POLE, to the envelope. Ensure a First-Class Mail stamp is affixed to the envelope. Place the complete envelope into a larger envelope, with appropriate postage, and address it to:



NORTH POLE POSTMARK

POSTMASTER

4141 POSTMARK DR

ANCHORAGE AK 99530-9998

The United States Postal Service recommends sending your letters by December 7 so that they can be received by the Anchorage, AK, Postmaster no later than December 14. Santa’s helpers in Anchorage, AK, will take care of the rest!