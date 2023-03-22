FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno woman shares her reaction after a towering tree slammed down next to her grandmother’s house Tuesday.

“It’s like oh lord did the sky bust open is Jesus coming back,” said Pilla Sessions after a Tree fell near her grandmother’s home.

The tree had been standing on south Sierra Street in Fresno since 1959. When it came crashing down it narrowly missed the living room where Session’s grandma was watching Tv.

“It scared her you know, I’m glad it didn’t do anything more than it could have done, this is a big tree,” said Sessions.

She continued “I just came over here today I wasn’t aware you know so when I pulled up I was like is that a hill and I come over and I’m like you got to be freaking kidding me the tree is in the yard,”.

Fresno city crews have been working day and night to respond to more than 100 downed trees.

“Ordinarily the city would have two trees crews running at a time, right now we have ten,” said Scott Mozier, Director of Public Works

Sessions is left wondering who will pay for the damages to her grandmother’s home.

“I don’t know if she’s gonna be responsible for the damages, this is the city were talking about I don’t know what we’re going to do if they don’t help fix the fence or fix the roof the damages that happened what do we do,” said Sessions.

If you believe the city is responsible for damages caused by a falling tree, you can file a claim with the risks management department.