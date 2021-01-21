DHS: Biden administration will pause some US deportations for 100 days

The US Department of Homeland Security building building is seen in Washington, DC, on July 22, 2019. (Photo by Alastair Pike / AFP) (Photo by ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The new administration of U.S. President Joe Biden will pause some deportations for 100 days in order to ensure “fair and effective immigration enforcement” and focus on U.S.-Mexico border security and the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Department of Homeland Security memo issued late Wednesday.

Biden promised the deportation moratorium on the campaign trail.

“For 100 days, starting January 22, 2021, DHS will pause removals for certain noncitizens ordered deported to ensure we have a fair and effective immigration enforcement system focused on protecting national security, border security, and public safety,” DHS said in a release announcing the memo. “The pause will allow DHS to ensure that its resources are dedicated to responding to the most pressing challenges that the United States faces, including immediate operational challenges at the southwest border in the midst of the most serious global public health crisis in a century.”

The release noted the department will “continue to enforce our immigration laws” throughout the interim period.

Read the full DHS memo:

(Reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington and Mimi Dwyer in Los Angeles; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Reuters contributed to this report.