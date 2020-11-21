Detectives seek help locating man wanted for armed robbery

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Sheriff’s Office detectives need your help to locate 28-year-old Eduardo Hernandez.

He is wanted for an armed robbery that took place on Nov. 4 at a store called El Mercadito, which is located at 8704 Main Street in San Joaquin.

Hernandez threatened to shoot the clerk. He did not get any money but did escape with some merchandise and the store’s iPad.

Nobody was injured.

Hernandez is described as 5’6”, 140 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with additional information on Hernandez’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Rudy Tafoya at (559) 600-8060, rudolpho.tafoya@fresnosheriff.org, or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867, www.valleycrimestoppers.org