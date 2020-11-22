Detectives find dead person inside motorhome after catching fire in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A person was found dead in Madera Saturday morning after a motor home caught on fire.

The fire happened just before 10 a.m. on Avenue 11, near Road 29 1/2. Detectives say they found the body of an adult in the mobile home.

Detectives say they don’t believe any foul play was involved and say they still haven’t figured out the person’s identity, or if it’s a man or woman.

The Madera County Sheriff’s office is now working with Cal Fire arson investigators to determine what caused the fire, and the cause of death.

No other details were available, the investigation is on going.

