Destination California: Strolling the tree-lined streets of Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. (KTLA) – If you haven’t been to San Gabriel Valley, you may want to take a day trip to the city of Whittier.

New restaurants and small shops have popped up along the tree-lined streets of uptown and what used to be an old youth correctional facility has gotten a facelift.

About 20 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles, you’ll find city streets lined with over 20,000 trees.

“We’ve got this small-town charm that with all the amenities of a larger city, all of these amazing mom-and-pop shops, boutique retail you can’t find anywhere else, and you’ve probably seen Whittier in a number of different movies, TV shows… ‘Back to the Future,’ ‘Hocus Pocus,’ ‘Father of the Bride 2,’ it’s a beautiful backdrop for filming,” said Katie Galvin-Surbatovic, business development manager of the city of Whittier.

Here you’ll find the historic Nixon Landmark Building. It was former President Nixon’s actual first law office in Whittier.

Now, it’s home to Whittier Brewing Company at Poet Gardens and other great restaurants.

There’s a hand-crafted brewery in the back and different concepts such as Imli Indian and other street-food concepts.

“They’ve been popping up and showing their food here for a few months,” said Ricardo Diaz, chef and restaurant owner.

Founded in 1898 by Quakers, all 14-and-a-half square miles of Whittier tells a story.

The former Fred C. Nelles juvenile site has been reimagined as a new hotspot for visitors to work, play, and become a Whittier local.

If you haven’t had a chance to come out and enjoy the promenade, there are also lots of great restaurants and outdoor dining, and of course – great coffee.