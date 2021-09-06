Destination California: Looking at history in the Valley Relics Museum

VAN NUYS, Calif. (KTLA) – You are looking at history – the history of the San Fernando Valley, as well as Los Angeles, preserved and taught here at the Valley Relics Museum in Van Nuys, California.

The iconic Volkswagen bus featured in the 1980s coming-of-age Universal Pictures comedy “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” starring Sean Penn as pothead student Jeff Spicoli is here… disco ball and all!

Also amazing – the 1964 Pontiac Bonneville Safari Wagon of the “Rodeo Tailor to the Stars.”

Nudie Cohn’s tailor-made outfits for everyone from singing cowboy Gene Autrey to the famous Elvis Presley’s gold lame outfit are here.

By the way, when in town, Presley would jam with county music performers at the Palomino Club, considered country music’s most important West Coast club, now long gone.