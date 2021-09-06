Destination California: Gliding the friendly skies of Kern County

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) – How about seeing Kern County from a different perspective – like an aerial one?

In Tehachapi, you’ll find Skylark North for the ultimate gliding experience.

Maybe you’ve been on a plane before, but what about one without an engine?

“It’s definitely not like your typical airplane ride. The most unusual thing is you are hooked up to an airplane via a rope. Once you’re at altitude, you let go from the tow plane and glide,” said Maia McDaniel, pilot at Skylark North.

While gliding may seem not for the faint of heart, it is an exhilarating yet almost calming experience.

“Unlike an airplane, you don’t have any engine noise,” said McDaniel.

It’s just you, the open skies, and of course your experienced pilot to make sure make it back to the ground.

“My first ride, I knew it was something absolutely so special. I thought, ‘I probably have to be a part of this now.’ I have flown down about 500 to 600 unique people and that’s probably my favorite part of the job,” said McDaniel.

Expect to be in the air for roughly 30 minutes as you soar around town.

If you’re looking for the best time to give it a try – aim for a calm summer day.

The weather and wind conditions play a big role.

Put this stop on your to-do list – you won’t be disappointed.