Destination California: Bass Lake

Bass Lake, Calif. (KSEE24) – Surrounded by tall pine trees is a lake south of Yosemite National Park where families from all over California are making memories.

“A lot of people coming to this region are drawn here because they hear that there’s this beautiful little lake just outside of Yosemite,” said Brooke Smith with Visit Yosemite-Madera County.

Instead of driving up Highway 41, people are heading up Road 222 to Bass Lake.

When they arrive, they realize that this is a destination in and of itself.

“Rather than be in Lake Tahoe, which is a huge lake, this lake is much more intimate,” said Mark Choe with The Pines Resort.

You’ll find small crowds on the shoreline, but you will have big options for recreation on the water.

Activities include water skiing, wakeboarding or just taking it easy on a canoe.

The most popular activity is driving and hanging out on a boat. Many visitors decide to cruise around the lake for an entire afternoon.

“It’s a beautiful lake, we love our lake, we live here, our friends live here, our families,” said Michelle Miller of Miller’s Landing.

Not a fan of the water? Bass Lake has options to explore on land.

You’ll find four campgrounds and several trails for biking or hiking fit for the experienced or beginners.