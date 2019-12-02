Despite rainy weather, homeowners prep for Christmas Tree Lane

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The 97th Annual Christmas Tree Lane opens Tuesday with its walk-only night.

Despite the rainy weather, decorations went up along Van Ness Avenue in Fresno, in the Fig Garden Area.

On Sunday, homeowners were busy with last minute preps, gearing up for this age-old tradition.

The weather outside was frightful, but the spirit of Christmas Tree Lane is so delightful.

“It just brings families together, it just brings joy” says Dean Alexander, chairman of Christmas Tree Lane and president of the Fig Garden Homeowners Association.

And though the sky was not clear, homeowners were ready to spread holiday cheer.

“It’s crunch time, you know we need the rain, but obviously it hampers stuff but we’re having a great time,” Alexander expresses.

With opening day around the corner, the rain did not show signs of stopping.

“It’s gotta be done, Tuesday is coming quick,” says Dan Gallagher, who has lived along the popular holiday route for 16 years.

More than 300 decorated trees, along with 140 homes will light up the 2-mile holiday route.

They will all be decked out with different displays, including santa’s workshop portrayed in Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer.

Gallagher started prepping for the season a few weeks back, but he’s not letting mother nature dampen his spirit.

“It’s a great feeling knowing that people enjoy what you spent time putting together,” he expressed.

But last year a real-life Grinch nearly ruined Gallagher’s display.

His main elf, Hermey was stolen, only to be recovered soon after, damaged.

“We were really jazzed that Fresno law enforcement were able to recover him, the public helped out, didn’t have to remake him just had to do a little repair and hopefully made it a little more secured this year,” he explained.

Though the repairs took some time to do, Gallagher says it’s worth it.

“Having him back is special,” he said.

This year Hermey will have some new company, but you’ll have to wait till Tuesday to see it

Again, Christmas Tree lane kicks off the season on Tuesday with its first walk-only night.

The second walk-only night is on December 11. Christmas Tree Lane runs until December 25.