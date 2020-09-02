Despite pandemic, Hanford Police hold National Night our Tuesday with safety measures

HANFORD, California (KGPE) – Tuesday was National Night Out, an evening aimed to foster relationships between police and the community.

Many events in communities across the country were canceled due to the Coronavirus but Hanford decided to carry on, with safety measures.

It’s #nationalnightout, and while many communities have postponed events due to #COVID19, Hanford decided to to continue with its event, with safety measures. @CBS47 @KSEE24 pic.twitter.com/mCNCUpanLP — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) September 2, 2020

“I mean people have been home now for a while and are itching to get out, and do something safely so that’s what we wanted with this event,” said Hanford Police Lieutenant James Lutz.

National Night Out comes as the Coronavirus continues to spread and thousands across the country protest police brutality.

“We had a few protests here and they were very peaceful and respectful and I think part of it has to do with the relationship we have with our community,” said Lt. Lutz.

The Hanford Police Department tried to keep the relationship strong with information and activities at the event held at the Hanford Civic Park.

Activities were planned with social distancing in mind, and masks were required, although not everyone decided to wear one.

Hanford Fire Department’s five-month-old therapy dogs in training, Asher, and Tiller were there practicing their socialization skills. They’re training to comfort first responders and the community in crisis.

“If there is a house fire and the family is outside, maybe we can bring the dogs out and comfort the family as we wrap up the scene,” said Hanford Fire’s Connor Kurtz.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.